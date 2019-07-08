Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 9, 2019 : PEP, LNN

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 07/09/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Pepsico, Inc. ( PEP ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 7.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PEP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PEP is 24.14 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Lindsay Corporation ( LNN ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 51.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for LNN is 45.14 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



