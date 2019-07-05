Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 8, 2019 : AZZ

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 07/08/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

AZZ Inc. ( AZZ ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 18.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AZZ is 17.54 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



