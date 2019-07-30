Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : AMT, GE, ADP, CME, EPD, D, SO, SPG, MCO, HUM, JCI, SPOT

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 07/31/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.87. This value represents a 1.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AMT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -72.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AMT is 27.34 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





General Electric Company ( GE ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 36.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for GE is 17.02 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ( ADP ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 22.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ADP is 30.87 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





CME Group Inc. ( CME ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.75. This value represents a 0.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CME has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CME is 29.58 vs. an industry ratio of 29.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 13.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EPD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for EPD is 13.94 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.





Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 12.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters D had negative earnings surprises; the lates t report they missed by -1.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for D is 18.08 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Southern Company ( SO ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 10.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SO is 18.58 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Simon Property Group, Inc. ( SPG ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.98. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. SPG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -0.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SPG is 12.89 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20.





Moody's Corporation ( MCO ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.98. This value represents a 2.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MCO is 25.37 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Humana Inc. ( HUM ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $5.24. This value represents a 32.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HUM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for HUM is 16.08 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60.





Johnson Controls International plc ( JCI ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 22.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JCI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for JCI is 21.42 vs. an industry ratio of 1.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Spotify Technology S.A. ( SPOT ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.51. This value represents a 16.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SPOT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -143.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SPOT is -57.21 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70.



