Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : PG, MA, PFE, MRK, LLY, MO, COP, ECL, MMC, HCA, ETN, PEG

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 07/30/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Procter & Gamble Company ( PG ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 12.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PG is 25.61 vs. an industry ratio of 23.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Mastercard Incorporated ( MA ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $1.82. This value represents a 9.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MA is 37.11 vs. an industry ratio of -29.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Pfizer, Inc. ( PFE ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 6.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PFE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PFE is 14.96 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00.





Merck & Company, Inc. ( MRK ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.16. This value represents a 9.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MRK is 17.18 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Eli Lilly and Company ( LLY ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 2.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LLY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -2.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for LLY is 19.13 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Altria Group ( MO ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 8.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -2.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MO is 11.93 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.





ConocoPhillips ( COP ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 3.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for COP is 14.29 vs. an industry ratio of -12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Ecolab Inc. ( ECL ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 11.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ECL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -1.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ECL is 33.83 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. ( MMC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 2.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MMC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2018 by -0.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MMC is 22.32 vs. an industry ratio of 30.20.





HCA Healthcare, Inc. ( HCA ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The hospital company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.49. This value represents a 8.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HCA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for HCA is 13.95 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Eaton Corporation, PLC ( ETN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 9.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ETN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -0.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ETN is 13.87 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated ( PEG ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 3.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PEG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PEG is 18.32 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



