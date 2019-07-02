Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 3, 2019 : ISCA

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 07/03/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

International Speedway Corporation ( ISCA ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 5.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ISCA had negative earnings surprises; the lates t report they missed by -5%. The days to cover, as reported in the 6/14/2019 short interest update, increased 131.59% from previous report on 5/31/2019. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ISCA is 22.61 vs. an industry ratio of 44.20.



