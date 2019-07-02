Quantcast

Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 3, 2019 : ISCA

By

Shutterstock photo

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 07/03/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



International Speedway Corporation ( ISCA ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 5.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ISCA had negative earnings surprises; the lates t report they missed by -5%. The days to cover, as reported in the 6/14/2019 short interest update, increased 131.59% from previous report on 5/31/2019. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ISCA is 22.61 vs. an industry ratio of 44.20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: ISCA


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar