Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 29, 2019 : SNY, BAH, NSP, AWI, AMG, MCY, VET, SITC, TSEM, CTB, OIS, OPB

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 07/29/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Sanofi ( SNY ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 6.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SNY is 12.93 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90.





Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation ( BAH ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The government services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year BAH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BAH is 22.72 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Insperity, Inc. ( NSP ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 18.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NSP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for NSP is 33.22 vs. an industry ratio of 23.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Armstrong World Industries Inc ( AWI ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 15.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AWI is 21.77 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. ( AMG ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.19. This value represents a 11.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AMG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -0.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AMG is 6.52 vs. an industry ratio of 37.10.





Mercury General Corporation ( MCY ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 3.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -135.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MCY is 17.48 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60.





Vermilion Energy Inc. ( VET ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The international company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 55.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for VET is 18.90 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





SITE Centers Corp. ( SITC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 42.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SITC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SITC is 11.56 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10.





Tower Semiconductor Ltd. ( TSEM ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 54.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for TSEM is 20.95 vs. an industry ratio of -38.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Cooper Tire & Rubber Company ( CTB ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The rubber tire company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 70.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CTB is 12.79 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Oil States International, Inc. ( OIS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The oil field machinery & equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 320.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. OIS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -46.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for OIS is -33.78 vs. an industry ratio of 26.30.





Opus Bank ( OPB ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 22.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for OPB is 16.52 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



