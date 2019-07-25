Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 26, 2019 : MCD, ABBV, CHTR, CL, ITW, AON, PSX, TWTR, ZBH, VTR, WY, YNDX

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 07/26/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

McDonald's Corporation ( MCD ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.06. This value represents a 3.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -0.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MCD is 26.56 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





AbbVie Inc. ( ABBV ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.21. This value represents a 10.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ABBV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -1.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ABBV is 7.65 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90.





Charter Communications, Inc. ( CHTR ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $1.79. This value represents a 55.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CHTR had negative earnings surprises; the lates t report they missed by -17.16%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CHTR is 57.70 vs. an industry ratio of -46.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Colgate-Palmolive Company ( CL ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 5.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CL has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CL is 25.10 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Illinois Tool Works Inc. ( ITW ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.97. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. ITW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2018 by -0.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ITW is 20.12 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Aon plc ( AON ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.88. This value represents a 9.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AON has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AON is 21.46 vs. an industry ratio of 28.50.





Phillips 66 ( PSX ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.70. This value represents a 3.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PSX is 13.66 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70.





Twitter, Inc. ( TWTR ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year TWTR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 150%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for TWTR is 57.81 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ( ZBH ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.92. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year ZBH has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ZBH is 16.11 vs. an industry ratio of -25.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Ventas, Inc. ( VTR ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 11.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VTR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for VTR is 17.72 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Weyerhaeuser Company ( WY ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 77.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for WY is 41.19 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Yandex N.V. ( YNDX ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 54.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for YNDX is 33.05 vs. an industry ratio of 20.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



