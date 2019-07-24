Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : CMCSA, MMM, BMY, RTN, APD, WM, AEP, BAX, ROP, VLO, NEM, LUV

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 07/25/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Comcast Corporation ( CMCSA ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMCSA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CMCSA is 14.63 vs. an industry ratio of -44.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





3M Company ( MMM ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.04. This value represents a 21.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MMM is 19.11 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ( BMY ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 4.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for BMY is 10.35 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90.





Raytheon Company ( RTN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.61. This value represents a 6.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RTN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for RTN is 15.60 vs. an industry ratio of 26.30.





Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. ( APD ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.14. This value represents a 9.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. APD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -0.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for APD is 27.84 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Waste Management, Inc. ( WM ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 5.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for WM is 27.25 vs. an industry ratio of -104.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





American Electric Power Company, Inc. ( AEP ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 2.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AEP is 21.62 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Baxter International Inc. ( BAX ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 5.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BAX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for BAX is 25.09 vs. an industry ratio of -21.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Roper Technologies, Inc. ( ROP ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.04. This value represents a 5.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ROP is 28.83 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Valero Energy Corporation ( VLO ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 36.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VLO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 70%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for VLO is 15.27 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70.





Newmont Goldcorp Corporation ( NEM ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 11.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NEM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for NEM is 28.30 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Southwest Airlines Company ( LUV ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LUV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for LUV is 11.84 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



