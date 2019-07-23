Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : T, BA, TMO, NEE, ANTM, CAT, UPS, BSX, NOC, GD, NSC, VFC

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 07/24/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

AT&T Inc. ( T ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 2.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. T missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -3.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for T is 8.97 vs. an industry ratio of -105.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Boeing Company ( BA ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.56. This value represents a 116.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2018 by -3.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for BA is 34.51 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.01. This value represents a 9.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for TMO is 23.91 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.28. This value represents a 8.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NEE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -1.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for NEE is 24.86 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Anthem, Inc. ( ANTM ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.61. This value represents a 8.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANTM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ANTM is 15.69 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20.





Caterpillar, Inc. ( CAT ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.12. This value represents a 5.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CAT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -14.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CAT is 11.08 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00.





United Parcel Service, Inc. ( UPS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.93. This value represents a 0.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. UPS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -2.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for UPS is 13.94 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30.





Boston Scientific Corporation ( BSX ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 7.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BSX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -2.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for BSX is 27.42 vs. an industry ratio of -19.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Northrop Grumman Corporation ( NOC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.64. This value represents a 18.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NOC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for NOC is 16.65 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





General Dynamics Corporation ( GD ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.68. This value represents a 4.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for GD is 15.70 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Norfolk Souther Corporation ( NSC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.77. This value represents a 10.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NSC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for NSC is 18.19 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





V.F. Corporation ( VFC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 34.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for VFC is 26.00 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



