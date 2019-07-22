Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 23, 2019 : KO, UTX, LMT, KMB, BIIB, SHW, TRV, PCAR, CNC, SWK, RCI, FITB

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 07/23/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Coca-Cola Company ( KO ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 1.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for KO is 24.59 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





United Technologies Corporation ( UTX ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.04. This value represents a 3.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UTX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for UTX is 16.61 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Lockheed Martin Corporation ( LMT ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $4.74. This value represents a 9.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LMT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for LMT is 17.40 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Kimberly-Clark Corporation ( KMB ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.64. This value represents a 3.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KMB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for KMB is 20.08 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Biogen Inc. ( BIIB ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 26 analysts that follow the stock is $7.53. This value represents a 29.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BIIB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for BIIB is 7.76 vs. an industry ratio of 1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Sherwin-Williams Company ( SHW ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The paint company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $6.35. This value represents a 10.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SHW is 21.77 vs. an industry ratio of 24.80.





The Travelers Companies, Inc. ( TRV ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.31. This value represents a 27.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TRV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2018 by -25.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for TRV is 13.61 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60.





PACCAR Inc. ( PCAR ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.82. This value represents a 14.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PCAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PCAR is 10.29 vs. an industry ratio of 4.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Centene Corporation ( CNC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 37.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CNC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CNC is 12.05 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80.





Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. ( SWK ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.55. This value represents a 0.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SWK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SWK is 16.65 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Rogers Communication, Inc. ( RCI ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 7.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RCI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -15.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for RCI is 15.53 vs. an industry ratio of -44.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Fifth Third Bancorp ( FITB ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 4.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FITB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for FITB is 9.98 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.



