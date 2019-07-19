Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 22, 2019 : HAL, LII, RPM, BOH, CBU, ONB, CADE, OFG, BMRC, SALT, GNC

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 07/22/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Halliburton Company ( HAL ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 48.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HAL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2018 by -1.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for HAL is 16.55 vs. an industry ratio of 6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Lennox International, Inc. ( LII ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 18 analysts that follow the stock is $4.16. This value represents a 13.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LII missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -6.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for LII is 23.09 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





RPM International Inc. ( RPM ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The paint company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 8.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for RPM is 24.29 vs. an industry ratio of 24.80.





Bank of Hawaii Corporation ( BOH ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 5.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BOH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -4.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for BOH is 14.64 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Community Bank System, Inc. ( CBU ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 11.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CBU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CBU is 19.70 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Old National Bancorp ( ONB ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 13.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ONB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -13.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ONB is 12.49 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Cadence Bancorporation ( CADE ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 1.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CADE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -7.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CADE is 8.06 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60.





OFG Bancorp ( OFG ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 25.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OFG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for OFG is 13.41 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Bank of Marin Bancorp ( BMRC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BMRC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -16.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for BMRC is 17.49 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Scorpio Bulkers Inc. ( SALT ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 1900.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SALT is -11.28 vs. an industry ratio of -3.50.





GNC Holdings, Inc. ( GNC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 65.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for GNC is 4.79 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



