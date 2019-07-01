Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 2, 2019 : AYI, SMPL, GBX, OMN

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 07/02/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Acuity Brands, Inc. ( AYI ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.37. This value represents a 6.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AYI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -1.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AYI is 15.09 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The Simply Good Foods Company ( SMPL ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The confectionary company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SMPL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SMPL is 37.05 vs. an industry ratio of 28.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Greenbrier Companies, Inc. ( GBX ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 26.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GBX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -25.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for GBX is 8.40 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.





OMNOVA Solutions Inc. ( OMN ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for OMN is 9.89 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



