Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 19, 2019 : AXP, BLK, SLB, SYF, STT, CFG, RF, KSU, ALV, GNTX, MAN, IBKC

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 07/19/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

American Express Company ( AXP ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.05. This value represents a 11.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AXP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AXP is 15.65 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





BlackRock, Inc. ( BLK ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $6.52. This value represents a 2.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BLK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -4.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for BLK is 17.02 vs. an industry ratio of 39.70.





Schlumberger N.V. ( SLB ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 18.60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SLB has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SLB is 25.08 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Synchrony Financial ( SYF ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 4.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SYF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SYF is 8.36 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.





State Street Corporation ( STT ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 31.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. STT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -0.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for STT is 9.33 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90.





Citizens Financial Group, Inc. ( CFG ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 6.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CFG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CFG is 9.04 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40.





Regions Financial Corporation ( RF ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 23 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 14.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for RF is 9.43 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50.





Kansas City Southern ( KSU ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 4.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KSU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -0.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for KSU is 17.54 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Autoliv, Inc. ( ALV ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 38.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ALV is 10.81 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Gentex Corporation ( GNTX ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for GNTX is 14.34 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





ManpowerGroup ( MAN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.99. This value represents a 15.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MAN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MAN is 11.40 vs. an industry ratio of 23.30.





IBERIABANK Corporation ( IBKC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.81. This value represents a 5.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IBKC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for IBKC is 10.42 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50.



