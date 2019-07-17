Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : UNH, HON, PM, UNP, DHR, MS, TSM, BBT, BX, NVS, STI, PPG

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 07/18/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ( UNH ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.46. This value represents a 10.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UNH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for UNH is 18.00 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80.





Honeywell International Inc. ( HON ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.08. This value represents a 1.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for HON is 21.55 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Philip Morris International Inc ( PM ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 6.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PM is 15.87 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Union Pacific Corporation ( UNP ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.12. This value represents a 7.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UNP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for UNP is 19.61 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Danaher Corporation ( DHR ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year DHR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for DHR is 29.31 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Morgan Stanley ( MS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 13.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -18.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MS is 9.51 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80.





Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. ( TSM ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The semi fab foundry company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 10.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSM has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for TSM is 20.99 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00.





BB&T Corporation ( BBT ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 6.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for BBT is 11.74 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The Blackstone Group Inc. ( BX ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 38.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BX had negative earnings surprises; the lates t report they missed by -15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for BX is 19.67 vs. an industry ratio of 41.40.





Novartis AG ( NVS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 4.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for NVS is 17.80 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





SunTrust Banks, Inc. ( STI ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 2.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for STI is 11.24 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





PPG Industries, Inc. ( PPG ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 3.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PPG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PPG is 18.74 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



