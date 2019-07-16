Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 17, 2019 : BAC, ABT, ASML, USB, PNC, PGR, BK, ERIC, OMC, TXT, CMA, WIT

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 07/17/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BAC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for BAC is 10.40 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.





Abbott Laboratories ( ABT ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 9.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ABT is 26.03 vs. an industry ratio of -23.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





ASML Holding N.V. ( ASML ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 33.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ASML missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -2.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ASML is 29.58 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





U.S. Bancorp ( USB ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 4.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year USB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for USB is 12.47 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. ( PNC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.83. This value represents a 4.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PNC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -0.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PNC is 12.39 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Progressive Corporation ( PGR ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 20.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PGR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -56.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PGR is 15.72 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70.





Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation ( BK ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 8.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -2.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for BK is 10.95 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.





Ericsson ( ERIC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 800.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ERIC is 25.32 vs. an industry ratio of 489.80.





Omnicom Group Inc. ( OMC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 0.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for OMC is 14.14 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Textron Inc. ( TXT ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 2.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TXT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -19.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for TXT is 14.44 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Comerica Incorporated ( CMA ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.01. This value represents a 5.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CMA is 8.78 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.





Wipro Limited ( WIT ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WIT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WIT is 16.72 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



