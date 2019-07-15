Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 16, 2019 : JPM, JNJ, WFC, GS, PLD, CP, FRC, DPZ, CBSH, SNV, FHN, MBWM

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 07/16/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.50. This value represents a 9.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JPM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for JPM is 11.59 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.42. This value represents a 15.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JNJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for JNJ is 15.62 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Wells Fargo & Company ( WFC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.16. This value represents a 7.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for WFC is 10.25 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.





Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $4.82. This value represents a 19.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for GS is 9.79 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80.





Prologis, Inc. ( PLD ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 7.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PLD is 24.78 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Canadian Pacific Railway Limited ( CP ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.17. This value represents a 29.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CP is 19.13 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





FIRST REPUBLIC BANK ( FRC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 5.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FRC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -0.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for FRC is 19.24 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Domino's Pizza Inc ( DPZ ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.00. This value represents a 8.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DPZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -1.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for DPZ is 30.20 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Commerce Bancshares, Inc. ( CBSH ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 2.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CBSH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -6.59%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CBSH is 16.24 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Synovus Financial Corp. ( SNV ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 7.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SNV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -2.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SNV is 8.81 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60.





First Horizon National Corporation ( FHN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 2.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FHN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -2.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for FHN is 10.27 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60.





Mercantile Bank Corporation ( MBWM ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 7.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MBWM has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MBWM is 12.76 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



