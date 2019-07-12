Quantcast

Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 15, 2019 : C, PIXY

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 07/15/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Citigroup Inc. ( C ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.78. This value represents a 9.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year C has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for C is 9.55 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.

ShiftPixy, Inc. ( PIXY ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PIXY and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PIXY is -2.80 vs. an industry ratio of 22.40.

