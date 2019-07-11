Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 12, 2019 : INFY

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 07/12/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.
Infosys Limited ( INFY ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 7.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INFY has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for INFY is 19.05 vs. an industry ratio of 29.30.