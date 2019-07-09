Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 10, 2019 : MSM, ANGO

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 07/10/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. ( MSM ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 7.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MSM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -1.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MSM is 13.15 vs. an industry ratio of -11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





AngioDynamics, Inc. ( ANGO ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ANGO is 24.53 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



