Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 9, 2019 : HPT, TERP, CLNY, CBM, TAC, ERF, VYGR, USCR, RMR, URGN, SMLP, PGNX

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 08/09/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Hospitality Properties Trust ( HPT ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 5.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HPT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -210%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for HPT is 6.46 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30.





TerraForm Power, Inc. ( TERP ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 53.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for TERP is -100.00 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.





Colony Capital, Inc. ( CLNY ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 22.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CLNY had negative earnings surprises; the lates t report they missed by -18.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CLNY is 10.75 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30.





Cambrex Corporation ( CBM ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 70.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CBM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -96.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CBM is 46.88 vs. an industry ratio of -2.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





TransAlta Corporation ( TAC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for TAC is -59.20 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.





Enerplus Corporation ( ERF ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 350.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ERF is 7.49 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40.





Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. ( VYGR ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The medical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.88. This value represents a 10.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 7/15/2019 short interest update, increased 149.34% from previous report on 6/28/2019. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for VYGR is -6.93 vs. an industry ratio of 1.80.





U S Concrete, Inc. ( USCR ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 10.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for USCR is 15.97 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The RMR Group Inc. ( RMR ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 6.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RMR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -7.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for RMR is 9.59 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.





UroGen Pharma Ltd. ( URGN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.20. This value represents a 5.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 7/15/2019 short interest update, increased 408.42% from previous report on 6/28/2019. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for URGN is -6.14 vs. an industry ratio of -2.70.





Summit Midstream Partners, LP ( SMLP ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SMLP is 10.86 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.





Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( PGNX ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The medical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 5.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PGNX is -6.81 vs. an industry ratio of 1.80.




