Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 8, 2019 : KDP, KHC, LNG, MGA, CAH, VIAB, PNW, NCLH, EPAM, NICE, LSXMK, OGE

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 08/08/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. ( KDP ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 7.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KDP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for KDP is 22.83 vs. an industry ratio of -21.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The Kraft Heinz Company ( KHC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters KHC had negative earnings surprises; the lates t report they missed by -9.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for KHC is 10.96 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.





Cheniere Energy, Inc. ( LNG ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. LNG reported earnings of $-0.07 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -314.29%.

Magna International, Inc. ( MGA ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.57. This value represents a 5.99% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MGA is 7.44 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Cardinal Health, Inc. ( CAH ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 7.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CAH is 8.40 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50.





Viacom Inc. ( VIAB ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 10.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VIAB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for VIAB is 7.36 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Pinnacle West Capital Corporation ( PNW ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 3.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PNW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PNW is 19.38 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. ( NCLH ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 4.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NCLH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for NCLH is 9.35 vs. an industry ratio of 36.90.





EPAM Systems, Inc. ( EPAM ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 1.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EPAM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for EPAM is 41.84 vs. an industry ratio of -11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





NICE Ltd ( NICE ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 88.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for NICE is 34.29 vs. an industry ratio of 30.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Liberty Media Corporation ( LSXMK ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The satellite communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 28.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for LSXMK is 25.31 vs. an industry ratio of -1.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





OGE Energy Corp ( OGE ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 12.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for OGE is 19.86 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



