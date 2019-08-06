Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 7, 2019 : CVS, CNP, NRG, VER, IONS, TEVA, MIDD, LAMR, STWD, NYT, INXN, CPRI

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 08/07/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

CVS Health Corporation ( CVS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 23 analysts that follow the stock is $1.70. This value represents a 0.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CVS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CVS is 7.97 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80.





CenterPoint Energy, Inc. ( CNP ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 3.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CNP is 17.41 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





NRG Energy, Inc. ( NRG ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 151.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for NRG is 8.69 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.





VEREIT Inc. ( VER ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 5.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VER has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for VER is 13.00 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10.





Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( IONS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 440.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. IONS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2018 by -150%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for IONS is -269.57 vs. an industry ratio of -30.50.





Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( TEVA ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The medical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 26.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TEVA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for TEVA is 3.46 vs. an industry ratio of 2.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The Middleby Corporation ( MIDD ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 8.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MIDD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -0.64%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MIDD is 17.94 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Lamar Advertising Company ( LAMR ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.60. This value represents a 5.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LAMR and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for LAMR is 13.87 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10.





STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. ( STWD ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 3.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. STWD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -47.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for STWD is 12.93 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00.





New York Times Company ( NYT ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The publishing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 11.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NYT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 66.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for NYT is 41.01 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





InterXion Holding N.V. ( INXN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for INXN is 118.57 vs. an industry ratio of -16.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Capri Holdings Limited ( CPRI ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 31.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPRI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CPRI is 6.41 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90.



