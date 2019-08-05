Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : BDX, DUK, ZTS, AGN, FIS, EMR, REGN, TDG, PPL, EXPD, AES, DISCK

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 08/06/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( BDX ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $3.05. This value represents a 4.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BDX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for BDX is 21.29 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Duke Energy Corporation ( DUK ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 5.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for DUK is 17.91 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Zoetis Inc. ( ZTS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 6.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZTS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTS is 33.44 vs. an industry ratio of -31.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Allergan plc. ( AGN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The medical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $4.34. This value represents a 1.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AGN is 9.60 vs. an industry ratio of 2.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. ( FIS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.78. This value represents a 44.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for FIS is 17.49 vs. an industry ratio of 26.60.





Emerson Electric Company ( EMR ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 6.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EMR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -3.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for EMR is 16.94 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( REGN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $4.60. This value represents a 2.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. REGN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -28.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for REGN is 16.62 vs. an industry ratio of 1.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Transdigm Group Incorporated ( TDG ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $4.01. This value represents a 1.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TDG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for TDG is 29.38 vs. an industry ratio of 25.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





PPL Corporation ( PPL ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 1.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PPL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -4.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PPL is 12.26 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. ( EXPD ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 2.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EXPD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for EXPD is 21.21 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The AES Corporation ( AES ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 8.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AES is 12.56 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Discovery, Inc. ( DISCK ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 104.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for DISCK is 6.73 vs. an industry ratio of 2.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



