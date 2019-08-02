Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 5, 2019 : WEC, TSN, L, CNA, JEC, ON, ATH, KMPR, UNVR, DK, KOS, CARS

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 08/05/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. ( WEC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 4.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WEC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for WEC is 24.91 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Tyson Foods, Inc. ( TSN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 2.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for TSN is 13.47 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30.





Loews Corporation ( L ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 1.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for L is 15.78 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





CNA Financial Corporation ( CNA ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 2.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CNA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -109.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CNA is 11.50 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00.





Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. ( JEC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 7.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. JEC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -25.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for JEC is 17.07 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





ON Semiconductor Corporation ( ON ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 8.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ON is 11.77 vs. an industry ratio of -26.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Athene Holding Ltd. ( ATH ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.81. This value represents a 22.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ATH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -11.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ATH is 5.63 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30.





Kemper Corporation ( KMPR ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 94.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KMPR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for KMPR is 14.98 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Univar Inc. ( UNVR ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 6.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for UNVR is 13.61 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Delek US Holdings, Inc. ( DK ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 25.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for DK is 10.31 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40.





Kosmos Energy Ltd. ( KOS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The international company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 166.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for KOS is 30.89 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Cars.com Inc. ( CARS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 17.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CARS is 12.41 vs. an industry ratio of 38.40.



