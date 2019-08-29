Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 30, 2019 : CPB, BIG, JKS, AAC

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 08/30/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Campbell Soup Company ( CPB ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 64.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CPB is 16.46 vs. an industry ratio of 26.70.





Big Lots, Inc. ( BIG ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 32.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BIG is 5.69 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00.





JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited ( JKS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 26.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for JKS is 7.10 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50.





AAC Holdings, Inc. ( AAC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The medical (outpatient/home care) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 211.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AAC is -2.03 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20.



