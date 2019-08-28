Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 29, 2019 : TD, DG, DLTR, BBY, BURL, SAFM, TECD, HAIN, PDCO, GLNG, ANF, MEI

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 08/29/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Toronto Dominion Bank ( TD ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 4.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -9.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for TD is 10.48 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Dollar General Corporation ( DG ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 23 analysts that follow the stock is $1.58. This value represents a 3.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -2.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DG is 21.41 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Dollar Tree, Inc. ( DLTR ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 16.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DLTR is 18.39 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70.





Best Buy Co., Inc. ( BBY ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 8.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BBY is 11.82 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Burlington Stores, Inc. ( BURL ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year BURL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BURL is 24.31 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Sanderson Farms, Inc. ( SAFM ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.84. This value represents a 468.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SAFM is 22.70 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Tech Data Corporation ( TECD ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.33. This value represents a 15.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TECD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -6.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TECD is 6.76 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70.





The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. ( HAIN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 18.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for HAIN is 27.55 vs. an industry ratio of 26.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Patterson Companies, Inc. ( PDCO ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 3.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PDCO is 11.73 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.





Golar LNG Limited ( GLNG ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 10.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for GLNG is -20.46 vs. an industry ratio of 2.70.





Abercrombie & Fitch Company ( ANF ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.52. This value represents a 966.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 32.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ANF is 18.62 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Methode Electronics, Inc. ( MEI ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The electrical connectors company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 7.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MEI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -11.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MEI is 8.55 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10.



