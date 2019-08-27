Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 28, 2019 : TIF, COTY, DY, ITRN, MOV, CHS, ALOT, EXPR, BF.B

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 08/28/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Tiffany & Co. ( TIF ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The jewelry retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 10.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TIF has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TIF is 17.13 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Coty Inc. ( COTY ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COTY has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for COTY is 13.67 vs. an industry ratio of 27.00.





Dycom Industries, Inc. ( DY ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -41.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DY is 16.03 vs. an industry ratio of -15.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Ituran Location and Control Ltd. ( ITRN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 8.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ITRN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -25.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ITRN is 11.55 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80.





Movado Group Inc. ( MOV ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The jewelry retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 8.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MOV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MOV is 9.18 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20.





Chico's FAS, Inc. ( CHS ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CHS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -44.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CHS is 304.00 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





AstroNova, Inc. ( ALOT ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 17.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALOT and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ALOT is 24.17 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Express, Inc. ( EXPR ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 600.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EXPR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EXPR is -16.83 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30.





Brown Forman Corporation (BF.B) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 9.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BF.B has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BF.B is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90.



