Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 27, 2019 : BNS, BMO, SJM, CTLT, MOMO, EV, FRO, AMWD, RGS, JILL

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 08/27/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( BNS ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 0.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for BNS is 9.62 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80.





Bank Of Montreal ( BMO ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.86. This value represents a 2.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for BMO is 9.68 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80.





J.M. Smucker Company ( SJM ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.75. This value represents a 1.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SJM is 13.08 vs. an industry ratio of 26.40.





Catalent, Inc. ( CTLT ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 1.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CTLT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CTLT is 31.08 vs. an industry ratio of 2.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Momo Inc. ( MOMO ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 1.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MOMO is 18.95 vs. an industry ratio of 85.30.





Eaton Vance Corporation ( EV ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 6.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -1.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for EV is 11.73 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90.





Frontline Ltd. ( FRO ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FRO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -11.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for FRO is 19.80 vs. an industry ratio of 5.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





American Woodmark Corporation ( AMWD ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.93. This value represents a 5.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AMWD is 9.83 vs. an industry ratio of 51.10.





Regis Corporation ( RGS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 54.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RGS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -18.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for RGS is 18.46 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





J. Jill, Inc. ( JILL ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 137.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. JILL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -41.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for JILL is 9.21 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.



