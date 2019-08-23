Quantcast

Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 26, 2019 : OSIS, JT, ICLK

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 08/26/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



OSI Systems, Inc. ( OSIS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 2.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OSIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for OSIS is 24.13 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.

Jianpu Technology Inc. ( JT ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JT has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for JT is 40.44 vs. an industry ratio of 0.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ( ICLK ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 150.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICLK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 60%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ICLK is -16.47 vs. an industry ratio of 0.50.

