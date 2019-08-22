Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 23, 2019 : FL, CAAP, BKE, RRGB, HIBB

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 08/23/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Foot Locker, Inc. ( FL ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 12.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -4.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FL is 7.95 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80.





Corporacion America Airports SA ( CAAP ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 35.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CAAP is -9.55 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50.





Buckle, Inc. ( BKE ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.32. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. BKE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -13.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BKE is 10.07 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80.





Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. ( RRGB ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 32.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RRGB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -60.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for RRGB is 26.88 vs. an industry ratio of 25.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Hibbett Sports, Inc. ( HIBB ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 116.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HIBB is 7.81 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



