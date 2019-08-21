Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 22, 2019 : CM, HRL, TTC, BJ, DKS, OPRA, FLWS, FLY, HMLP, LYTS, TUES

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 08/22/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( CM ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.29. This value represents a 3.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -4.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CM is 8.21 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.





Hormel Foods Corporation ( HRL ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 10.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HRL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for HRL is 23.78 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Toro Company ( TTC ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The tools company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 7.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for TTC is 24.37 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. ( BJ ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 270.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BJ and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BJ is 14.61 vs. an industry ratio of 171.50.





Dick's Sporting Goods Inc ( DKS ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 0.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DKS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DKS is 9.72 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50.





Opera Limited ( OPRA ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 109.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OPRA The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for OPRA is 73.47 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. ( FLWS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The mail order retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FLWS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for FLWS is 37.28 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Fly Leasing Limited ( FLY ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.45. This value represents a 61.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FLY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for FLY is 4.47 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00.





Hoegh LNG Partners LP ( HMLP ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 28.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HMLP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for HMLP is 10.83 vs. an industry ratio of 5.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





LSI Industries Inc. ( LYTS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 550.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for LYTS is -65.50 vs. an industry ratio of -11.00.





Tuesday Morning Corp. ( TUES ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 34.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TUES has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 56 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for TUES is -4.25 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70.



