Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 21, 2019 : RY, LOW, TGT, ADI, PDD, PLCE, MSGN, NNA, SMED

Royal Bank Of Canada ( RY ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.73. This value represents a 4.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -0.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for RY is 11.14 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Lowe's Companies, Inc. ( LOW ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.00. This value represents a 3.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LOW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -8.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LOW is 17.03 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Target Corporation ( TGT ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 9.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TGT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -1.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TGT is 14.63 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90.





Analog Devices, Inc. ( ADI ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 20.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ADI is 21.34 vs. an industry ratio of -31.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Pinduoduo Inc. ( PDD ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 87.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PDD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -10.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PDD is -32.78 vs. an industry ratio of 61.60.





Children's Place, Inc. ( PLCE ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 75.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PLCE is 13.06 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90.





MSG Networks Inc. ( MSGN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 1.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MSGN is 6.89 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.





Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation ( NNA ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.65. This value represents a 69.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for NNA is -5.79 vs. an industry ratio of 5.40.





Sharps Compliance Corp. ( SMED ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The pollution control company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SMED is -350.00 vs. an industry ratio of -29.30.



