Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 20, 2019 : HD, MDT, TJX, SE, KSS, MSG, PINC, PLAB

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 08/20/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Home Depot, Inc. ( HD ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $3.07. This value represents a 0.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HD is 20.16 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Medtronic plc ( MDT ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 0.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MDT is 18.79 vs. an industry ratio of 49.10.





TJX Companies, Inc. ( TJX ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 6.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TJX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -13.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TJX is 19.54 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Sea Limited ( SE ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The investment fund company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.59. This value represents a 6.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SE is -11.46 vs. an industry ratio of 0.40.





Kohl's Corporation ( KSS ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 14.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KSS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -8.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for KSS is 8.70 vs. an industry ratio of 6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The Madison Square Garden Company ( MSG ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.34. This value represents a 20.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MSG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2018 by -16.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MSG is 327.53 vs. an industry ratio of 35.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Premier, Inc. ( PINC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 3.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PINC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -8.62%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PINC is 15.74 vs. an industry ratio of -7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Photronics, Inc. ( PLAB ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 41.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLAB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 85.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAB is 21.24 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



