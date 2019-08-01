Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 2, 2019 : XOM, CVX, ENB, SRE, LYB, RACE, S, TU, IMO, QSR, AEE, FTS

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 08/02/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 26.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for XOM is 22.13 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Chevron Corporation ( CVX ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 2.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CVX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2018 by -13.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CVX is 18.18 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 32.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ENB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ENB is 17.67 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Sempra Energy ( SRE ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 11.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SRE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SRE is 22.50 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





LyondellBasell Industries NV ( LYB ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.84. This value represents a 14.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LYB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -14.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for LYB is 8.01 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90.





Ferrari N.V. ( RACE ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 3.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RACE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for RACE is 39.00 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Sprint Corporation ( S ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 175.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters S had negative earnings surprises; the lates t report they missed by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for S is -61.08 vs. an industry ratio of -78.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





TELUS Corporation ( TU ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The diversified company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year TU has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for TU is 16.18 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Imperial Oil Limited ( IMO ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. IMO reported earnings of $0.19 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 215.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ( QSR ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 1.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for QSR is 27.60 vs. an industry ratio of 22.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Ameren Corporation ( AEE ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 22.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AEE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AEE is 23.29 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Fortis Inc. ( FTS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. The last two quarters FTS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for FTS is 20.22 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



