Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 19, 2019 : EL, WB, SINA

By

Shutterstock photo

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 08/19/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. ( EL ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 13.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for EL is 33.54 vs. an industry ratio of 26.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.

Weibo Corporation ( WB ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 9.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for WB is 14.49 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.

Sina Corporation ( SINA ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 95.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SINA is 18.29 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.

