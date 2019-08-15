Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 16, 2019 : DE, QD, MSGN, NAT, GHG

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 08/16/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Deere & Company ( DE ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.80. This value represents a 8.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for DE is 14.05 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60.





Qudian Inc. ( QD ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 60.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QD and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for QD is 4.01 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20.





MSG Networks Inc. ( MSGN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 1.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MSGN is 6.81 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40.





Nordic American Tankers Limited ( NAT ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for NAT is -10.76 vs. an industry ratio of 4.00.





GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ( GHG ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 26.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GHG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -43.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for GHG is 12.73 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



