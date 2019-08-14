Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 15, 2019 : WMT, BABA, TPR, CSIQ, ZEAL, ECC, BGG, JCP, PNTR, CLSN, BPTH

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 08/15/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Walmart Inc. ( WMT ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 6.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WMT is 22.19 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 71.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BABA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2018 by -10.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BABA is 32.55 vs. an industry ratio of 44.40.





Tapestry, Inc. ( TPR ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 1.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TPR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -3.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for TPR is 10.39 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60.





Canadian Solar Inc. ( CSIQ ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 11.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CSIQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2018 by -21.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CSIQ is 8.92 vs. an industry ratio of 37.70.





Zealand Pharma A/S ( ZEAL ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.55. This value represents a 17.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ZEAL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -250%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ZEAL is -10.64 vs. an industry ratio of -4.20.





Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. ( ECC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 17.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ECC is 11.15 vs. an industry ratio of 26.80.





Briggs & Stratton Corporation ( BGG ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 2.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for BGG is 17.73 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50.





J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company ( JCP ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.32. This value represents a 15.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for JCP is -0.53 vs. an industry ratio of 6.90.





Pointer Telocation Ltd. ( PNTR ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 22.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters PNTR had negative earnings surprises; the lates t report they missed by -5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PNTR is 13.32 vs. an industry ratio of -0.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Celsion Corporation ( CLSN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 28.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CLSN is -1.50 vs. an industry ratio of -4.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. ( BPTH ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.60. This value represents a 80.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BPTH Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for BPTH is -3.92 vs. an industry ratio of 30.60.



