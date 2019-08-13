Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 14, 2019 : CAE, M, PFGC, GOOS, AIT, ERJ, DQ, NEPT, LIQT, ACST, CYRN, CRWS

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 08/14/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

CAE Inc ( CAE ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CAE is 25.88 vs. an industry ratio of 25.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Macy's Inc ( M ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 22.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year M has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 41.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for M is 6.20 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80.





Performance Food Group Company ( PFGC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The wholesale food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 18.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PFGC is 24.70 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Canada Goose Holdings Inc. ( GOOS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 41.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOOS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOS is 33.38 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. ( AIT ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 15.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters AIT had negative earnings surprises; the lates t report they missed by -0.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AIT is 11.87 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70.





Embraer S.A. ( ERJ ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 533.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ERJ is -36.04 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00.





DAQO New Energy Corp. ( DQ ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 111.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DQ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 145.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for DQ is 21.04 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ( NEPT ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NEPT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NEPT is 167.33 vs. an industry ratio of 46.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





LiqTech International, Inc. ( LIQT ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The pollution control company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LIQT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for LIQT is 105.38 vs. an industry ratio of -34.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Acasti Pharma, Inc. ( ACST ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The medical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ACST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -54.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ACST is -6.96 vs. an industry ratio of 3.50.





CYREN Ltd. ( CYRN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 14.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CYRN Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CYRN is -5.13 vs. an industry ratio of 29.10.





Crown Crafts, Inc. ( CRWS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CRWS is 9.44 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00.



