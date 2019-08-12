Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 13, 2019 : JD, AAP, GDS, IIVI, EAT, AVYA, RUBY, BEST, CYD, ESTA, MGIC, MTNB

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 08/13/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

JD.com, Inc. ( JD ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 121.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for JD is 50.19 vs. an industry ratio of 48.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Advance Auto Parts Inc ( AAP ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.22. This value represents a 12.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AAP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AAP is 17.62 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





GDS Holdings Limited ( GDS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 21 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for GDS is -81.74 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40.





II-VI Incorporated ( IIVI ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 17.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters IIVI had negative earnings surprises; the lates t report they missed by -7.32%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for IIVI is 23.94 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Brinker International, Inc. ( EAT ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 13.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EAT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2018 by -0.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for EAT is 10.21 vs. an industry ratio of 24.80.





Avaya Holdings Corp. ( AVYA ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The network company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 48.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AVYA is 3.52 vs. an industry ratio of -28.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. ( RUBY ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.46. This value represents a 86.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 46 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for RUBY is -6.22 vs. an industry ratio of -4.30.





BEST Inc. ( BEST ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 150.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BEST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -150%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for BEST is 163.67 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





China Yuchai International Limited ( CYD ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 46.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CYD is 5.26 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20.





Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. ( ESTA ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.52. This value represents a 48.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ESTA is -11.88 vs. an industry ratio of -5.60.





Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. ( MGIC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 12.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MGIC is 14.92 vs. an industry ratio of 40.00.





Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. ( MTNB ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04.