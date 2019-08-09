Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 12, 2019 : SYY, GOLD, TSG, BRC, EOLS, AZRE, NINE, HYGS, CRNT, CWCO, INSE, APTX

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 08/12/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Sysco Corporation ( SYY ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 13.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SYY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -1.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SYY is 20.18 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Barrick Gold Corporation ( GOLD ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 42.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GOLD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2018 by -41.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for GOLD is 39.54 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The Stars Group Inc. ( TSG ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 23.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for TSG is 8.29 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30.





Brady Corporation ( BRC ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 8.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for BRC is 21.36 vs. an industry ratio of 0.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Evolus, Inc. ( EOLS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.96. This value represents a 182.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for EOLS is -6.23 vs. an industry ratio of 58.10.





Azure Power Global Limited ( AZRE ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AZRE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AZRE is 36.14 vs. an industry ratio of 35.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Nine Energy Service, Inc. ( NINE ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 32.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for NINE is 9.28 vs. an industry ratio of -8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Hydrogenics Corporation ( HYGS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 61.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for HYGS is -33.98 vs. an industry ratio of 28.30.





Ceragon Networks Ltd. ( CRNT ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The wireless (non-us) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRNT has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CRNT is 13.00 vs. an industry ratio of -14.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. ( CWCO ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 21.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CWCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2018 by -6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CWCO is 21.23 vs. an industry ratio of 30.50.





Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ( INSE ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 15.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 7/15/2019 short interest update, increased 1523.34% from previous report on 6/28/2019. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for INSE is -9.01 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00.





Aptinyx Inc. ( APTX ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.52. This value represents a 71.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for APTX is -1.67 vs. an industry ratio of -5.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



