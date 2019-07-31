Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 1, 2019 : VZ, DD, CI, SPGI, GM, ICE, TRP, EXC, BCE, MPC, YUM, TRI

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 08/01/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 19 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year VZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for VZ is 11.92 vs. an industry ratio of -80.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 79.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -1.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for DD is 19.37 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Cigna Corporation ( CI ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.72. This value represents a 4.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -2.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CI is 10.43 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90.





S&P Global Inc. ( SPGI ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.25. This value represents a 3.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPGI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SPGI is 26.79 vs. an industry ratio of 28.90.





General Motors Company ( GM ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 20.99% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2018 by -1.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for GM is 6.14 vs. an industry ratio of 7.60.





Intercontinental Exchange Inc. ( ICE ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 2.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ICE is 23.31 vs. an industry ratio of 29.30.





TC Energy Corporation ( TRP ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 13.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for TRP is 16.27 vs. an industry ratio of 22.00.





Exelon Corporation ( EXC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 11.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EXC has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for EXC is 14.81 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





BCE, Inc. ( BCE ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The diversified company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 4.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BCE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2018 by -2.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for BCE is 17.15 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Marathon Petroleum Corporation ( MPC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 41.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MPC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -1000%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MPC is 13.39 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30.





Yum! Brands, Inc. ( YUM ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 6.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. YUM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -58.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for YUM is 29.64 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Thomson Reuters Corp ( TRI ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 15.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 56.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for TRI is 60.08 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



