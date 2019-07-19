PRAA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Pra Group Inc (Symbol: PRAA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.97, changing hands as high as $29.05 per share. Pra Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRAA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PRAA's low point in its 52 week range is $22.62 per share, with $43.75 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $29.06.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »