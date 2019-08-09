PRA Group's (PRAA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Fall Y/Y

PRA Group Inc .'s PRAA second-quarter 2019 earnings per share of 41 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.8%, mainly attributable to growth in revenues. However, the bottom line declined 4.7% year over year.





Meanwhile, its total revenues were $252 million, up 13.5% from the year-ago quarter. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9% on the back of higher finance receivables of the company.The company witnessed cash collection of $470.3 million, which rose 16% from the figure reported in second-quarter 2018 on the back of U.S. legal cash collections and U.S. call center plus other such collections.

Quarterly Operational Update



PRA Group's fee income of $2.7 million increased 15.6% year over year.

The company's finance receivables during the reported period grew 13.8% year over year to $249.2 million, primarily because of the Americas Core portfolio investment in 2018, certain purchases made in Europe Core and yield raises in Core.



Total operating expenses increased 14.8% year over year to $187.5 million. This deterioration was due to higher legal collection costs and fees plus higher agency fees.



Business Update



The company spent $289.1 million on finance receivables in the quarter under review.



Financial Update



As of Jun 30, 2019, the company had total assets of $4.1 billion, up 6.5% from the level at 2018 end.

PRA Group exited the quarter with total equity of $1.1 billion, up 2.4% from the level on Dec 31, 2018.



Cash and cash equivalents in the quarter under discussion were $105 million, up 6.9% from the year-end 2018



In the quarter under consideration, borrowings increased 5.9% to $2.6 billion.



