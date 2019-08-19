PRA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of ProAssurance Corp (Symbol: PRA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.38, changing hands as high as $39.61 per share. ProAssurance Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PRA's low point in its 52 week range is $34.1147 per share, with $49.475 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $39.59.
