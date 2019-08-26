PPL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSX: PPL.TO ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.29, changing hands as low as $46.88 per share. Pembina Pipeline Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PPL's low point in its 52 week range is $39.15 per share, with $50.65 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $46.99.
