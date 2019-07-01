PPL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.74, changing hands as low as $30.37 per share. PPL Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PPL's low point in its 52 week range is $27.31 per share, with $32.885 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $30.51.
