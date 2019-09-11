Quantcast

PPL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.61, changing hands as high as $30.71 per share. PPL Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average: PPL Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, PPL's low point in its 52 week range is $27.31 per share, with $32.885 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $30.68.

