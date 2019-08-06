PPG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $109.66, changing hands as low as $109.39 per share. PPG Industries Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PPG's low point in its 52 week range is $94.37 per share, with $121.29 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $110.38.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »