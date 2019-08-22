PPG Industries to Display Teslin Label Solutions in Belgium

PPG Industries Inc.PPG is slated to showcase its PPG Teslin substrate for label converters, adhesive coaters and packaging specialists during Labelexpo Europe 2019, from Sep 24-27 in Brussels, Belgium.



Teslin substrate is a secure, durable and easy-to-print synthetic material, which is ideal for applications that requires a high-performance, tough label solution. It contains micropores that absorb toners, inks, coatings as well as adhesives and lock them into its structure for long-lasting security and durability at no additional expenses or processing.



The company said that these unique features make the substrate ideal for applications that requires printed data to remain on labels, including tamper-evident security, brand protection as well as pharmaceutical and in-mold applications.



The substrate can be also used in the chemicals industry for labels compliant with the Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labeling of Chemicals and British Standard 5609.



Moreover, it is compatible with a wide array of print technologies applications such as digital inkjet, laser and thermal transfer, flexographic and offset. The static-dissipative feature of Teslin substrate helps to minimize static buildup during digital printing. This helps to improve throughput and print quality.



Shares of PPG Industries have inched up 0.9% in the past year against the 42.1% decline of the industry .





The company expects industry demand for several of its businesses to remain sluggish in the third quarter. It is focused on recovering operating margins and expects the momentum to continue as it works with customers and suppliers to offset the impact of raw material cost inflation.



The company expects third-quarter EPS in the range of $1.57-$1.67. It also reaffirmed 2019 adjusted EPS growth in the range of 7-10% and envisions sales growth of a low-single-digit percentage for the full year, both excluding currency translation impacts.



The company continues to manage costs amid a challenging business environment. It delivered nearly $20 million of cost savings in the second quarter. PPG Industries is also committed in its cash deployment to boost shareholders' value in the long term.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks



PPG Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Kinross Gold Corporation KGC , Alamos Gold Inc AGI and Arconic Inc ARNC , all sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .



Kinross has an expected earnings growth rate of 150% for 2019. The company's shares have surged 62.6% in the past year.



Alamos Gold has projected earnings growth rate of 320% for the current year. The company's shares have rallied 65% in a year's time.



Arconic has an estimated earnings growth rate of 50% for the current year. Its shares have moved up 18.7% in the past year.



It's Illegal in 42 States, But Investors Will Make Billions Legally



In addition to the companies you read about above, today you get details on the newly-legalized industry that's tapping into a "habit" that Americans spend an estimated $150 billion on every year.



That's twice as much as they spend on marijuana, legally or otherwise.



Zacks special report revealing how investors can profit from this new opportunity. As more states legalize this activity, the industry could expand by as much as 15X. Zacks' has just released a Special Report revealing 5 top stocks to watch in this space.



See these 5 "sin stocks" now>>