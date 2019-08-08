PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

PPG Industries, Inc. ( PPG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PPG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $112.86, the dividend yield is 1.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PPG was $112.86, representing a -6.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $121.29 and a 19.59% increase over the 52 week low of $94.37.

PPG is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as RPM International Inc. ( RPM ) and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. ( AXTA ). PPG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.08. Zacks Investment Research reports PPG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.04%, compared to an industry average of -12.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PPG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PPG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PPG as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF ( JHMA )

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF ( IYM )

Materials Select Sector SPDR ( XLB )

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF ( PYZ )

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF ( FMAT ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLB with an increase of 3.07% over the last 100 days. JHMA has the highest percent weighting of PPG at 4.4%.